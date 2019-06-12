S. Korean Women's Team Wins Int'l Field Hockey Series Final

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has won the International Hockey Federation's Women’s Field Hockey Series Finals.Team Korea, ranked eleventh in the world, beat eighth-ranked Ireland 3-1 in the final match held at the Banbridge Hockey Cub in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, on Sunday.With the victory, the Korean team becomes the top seed in the qualifying round for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, after having already reserved a guaranteed spot with a 3-0 win over Malaysia in Saturday's semifinals.The qualifying round for the Tokyo Games will be held in October, and 14 countries will vie for seven spots at the Olympics.The Korean women's field hockey team has qualified for every Summer Olympics since 1988, earning a silver medal then and in 1996.Earlier this year, it was one of four sports -- along with women's basketball, judo and rowing -- to be designated to field joint South and North Korean teams in Tokyo 2020.However, as there has been virtually no contact with North Korea regarding inter-Korean projects such as joint athletic teams, only the South Korean athletes participated in Sunday's final, and no announcement has been made regarding October's qualifying tournament.