Negotiations to Normalize Parliament Break Down Over Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Parliamentary negotiations to end the impasse at the National Assembly broke down over the weekend, raising doubts over whether an extra session will be convened this month.Floor Leader Oh Shin-hwan of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party told reporters on Sunday that there is no indication that the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the major opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) will yield to each other’s demands.Earlier in the day, floor leaders of the two largest parties failed to iron out differences in a bilateral meeting.The two apparently clashed most strongly over LKP demands that a parliamentary hearing be held on the government's response to economic difficulties, including a proposed supplementary budget plan.Oh said his party will hold a general meeting on Monday and seek a deal with other lawmakers to open parliament in June.Previously, it was reported that four major parties -- not including the LKP -- would join efforts to convene a session this month, but sustained LKP opposition means that even if a session materializes, passing legislation could still face hurdles.