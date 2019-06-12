Top S. Korean, US Diplomats Discuss Pending Issues

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry and the U.S. State Department have discussed pending issues between the two countries, including an upcoming bilateral summit in Seoul.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by phone on Sunday night while Kang was in Russia on official state business.The two top diplomats shared the view that U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea later this month will be an important opportunity to discuss denuclearization of and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.They also agreed on the need for close consultation on various other issues, including recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, and pledged frequent communication regarding the matter.