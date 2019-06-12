PM Says Positive Changes Possible 'Within Months' For Denuclearization of N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Monday that he believes positive changes seem possible "within months" regarding North Korea's denuclearization.Speaking at the Korea National Prayer Breakfast, an annual event organized by members of Korea’s Protestant community, Lee said that the peninsula should not return to the confrontation of the past and that reconciliation and peace should be achieved.Lee gave a positive outlook on inter-Korean and North Korea-U.S. relations, saying he expects dialogue to resume in the near future as conversations remain ongoing behind the scenes.Citing worsening conflict across the social strata between regions, political factions and others, the prime minister urged Christians to lead steps toward a democratic society where differences are recognized and respected.He also asked churches to pray for harmony within the country as well as reconciliation with North Korea.