S. Korea To Build Airport on Ulleung Island by 2025

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's eastern island of Ulleung will have an airport built by 2025, shortening travel time from Seoul to an hour from the current six to nine hours by car and ferry.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Sunday that construction is scheduled to begin next April following presentation of the project on July second.The airport will be located on the southern side of Ulleung Island, with a one-point-two-kilometer-long, 30-meter-wide runway built on reclaimed land.The 663-billion won project will be large enough to accommodate a small 50-seat commercial aircraft every 15 minutes.Flights to the island are expected to cost some 90-thousand won, which, according to a project official, is about the same price as a ferry ticket but cheaper overall when one considers the costs incurred transiting from major metro centers to east coast departure points.For safe takeoff and landing on the small runway, advanced GPS technology ten times more accurate than conventional positioning systems will be deployed.Upon the airport's completion in 2025, the number of visitors are expected to surge well beyond the current 300 to 400-thousand every year, and the island plans to place an annual cap of one million visitors to preserve its natural environs.