S. Korean U-20 Men's National Football Team Receives Warm Welcome

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea finished second in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland over the weekend. Despite not winning it all, the men's national team has plenty to be proud of, giving the country its best-ever FIFA performance in a men's tournament. Fans evidently agreed, welcoming the team back to South Korea as national heroes on Monday.Choi You Sun reports.Report: [Nat sound: S. Korea vs. Ukraine - Final, FIFA U-20 World Cup (June 15)]South Korea was off to a good start during the final match of the FIFA U-20 World Cup against Ukraine at Lodz Stadium in Poland on Saturday, with team ace Lee Kang-in converting a penalty in the fifth minute to secure an early lead.But South Korea's defense, which had held opponents at bay for most of the tournament, was no match for Ukraine. Vladyslav Supriaha scored two goals in the 34th and 53rd minute, followed by his teammate Heorhii Tsitaishvili's fast-break goal in the 89th.Head coach Chung Jung-yong commended his team mates for their efforts.[Sound bite: Chung Jung-yong - Head Coach, U-20 Korean National Football Team (Korean) / June 15]"For 90 minutes, our players did the best they could tactically and strategically and I'm disappointed about my shortcomings as the head coach in leading the team to play better. I will work to improve those areas to further advance our players."Although it wasn't the fairy-tale ending that South Korea had hoped for, the under-20 national football team delivered the country's best performance at a FIFA men's tournament in history.Midfielder Lee Kang-in, who was named the best player in the tournament with the "Golden Ball Award," said he has no regrets.[Sound bite: Lee Kang-in - Midfielder, U-20 Korean National Football Team (Korean) / June 15]"I wasn't disappointed or regretful. There is nothing to regret. I hope that my teammates don't feel that way either. I think we should all have great pride in having participated in this tournament."The national team returned home on Monday to a warm welcome. At an official celebration in Seoul Plaza later on Monday, head coach Chung Jung-yong said his training with the young players was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for him.In a surprise move, the team joined in tossing their head coach above their heads in celebration for their historic run in the tournament.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.