Inter-Korea N. Korea Slams 'Hostile Forces' for Blocking Trade, Stresses Self-Reliance

North Korea is stressing economic growth through self-reliance, not external assistance, as the regime remains silent for a third straight day after President Moon Jae-in urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue.



The Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North's ruling party, said on Monday that "hostile forces" are completely blocking North Korea's normal trade activities, including imports of raw materials and supplies essential to people's livelihood.



Pointing out that hostile forces have been talking about "economic compensation and assistance" in return for accepting their demands, the article argued that North Korea could lose its self-reliance and eventually its ideologies and institutions if it is "implanted with the imperialist's outsourcing economy."



The paper said the North's strategic path must always be "self-regeneration" and there can be no other way.



The statements are being interpreted as distrust against the governments in Seoul and Washington, which have promised economic prosperity if Pyongyang denuclearizes.



The commentary comes amid a prolonged stall in denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States.