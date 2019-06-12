Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Down 0.22%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost four-point-68 points, or one-point-22 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-90-point-73.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-12 points, or point-43 percent, to close at 719-point-13.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-186-point-five won.