Gov't Discussing N. Korea Food Aid with WFP

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Ministry says it is continuing talks with a UN agency on plans to provide food aid to North Korea.Ministry spokesman Lee Sang-min confirmed at a regular briefing on Monday that working-level discussions are under way with the World Food Program.South Korea formally announced last month plans to provide food assistance to the North and has since been gathering public opinion and reviewing details of the aid provision, including the timetable, scale and method.Appearing on a KBS program earlier this month, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul had said the government was reviewing a request from WFP Executive Director David Beasley for Seoul's participation in North Korea aid.During Monday's briefing, the spokesman was asked about media reports on the existence of a document in which North Korean leader Kim Jong-un emphasizes the possession of nuclear power.The spokesman said it needs to be checked whether such a document really exists.