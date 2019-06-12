Parties Divided in Response to New Prosecutor General Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties were divided in their response to President Moon Jae-in's nomination of a reform-minded prosecutor as the new prosecutor general.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) said on Monday that prosecutor general nominee Yoon Seok-youl is the right person to complete the Moon administration's push to reform the prosecution and root out corruption in society.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), meanwhile, claimed Yoon has been repressive in probing allegations against opposition figures, adding his nomination is expected to assist the Moon administration's probes targeting figures critical of the president.The minor Bareunmirae Party said Yoon's appointment seems to be politically motivated, adding the nominee is not qualified to lead the government's prosecution reforms.The minor liberal Party for Democracy and Peace and Justice Party both urged Yoon to complete the reform efforts.Yoon is subject to a parliamentary hearing, but his nomination does not require approval from the National Assembly.