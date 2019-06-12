BTS Wins 'Global Phenom' Award from US Radio Network

Photo : YONHAP News

BTS has won a major award given by American radio network Radio Disney for the second consecutive year.According to the South Korean boy band’s management agency, Bit Hit Entertainment, on Monday, the seven-member group received the first-ever “Global Phenom Award" during the 2019 Radio Disney Music Awards.The award, introduced this year, marks the group’s influence on the global pop music industry in music, dance and fashion.Last year, BTS won four awards from Radio Disney, including Best Duo/Group, Best Dance Track, Best Song That Makes You Smile, and Fiercest Fans.The group did not attend the award ceremony, held in Los Angeles on Sunday, but sent a video clip, in which they answered questions from fans and expressed gratitude for the award.The group is currently on a domestic tour, and performed before 44-thousand fans in Busan over the weekend.