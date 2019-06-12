Coach Park Hang-seo Meets Fans in Vietnam to Promote Samsung Phones

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics is promoting its new Galaxy S10 phones in Vietnam in collaboration with a South Korean football coach who is famous among locals.According to the South Korean tech giant, Park Hang-seo, the coach of Vietnam's national football team, and around 100 other people, including media figures, attended a fan meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday.Park and fans engaged in a question-and-answer session, games and a signing during the event that coincided with the release of Samsung's Galaxy S10 Plus Park Hang-seo edition. The smartphone comes with a price tag of around 24 million Vietnamese dong, or one-point-21 million won.Samsung Electronics Vietnam’s general director Suh Kyung-wook said Park’s fighting spirit and how he takes on challenges are in sync with the Galaxy products’ brand value of relentless innovation, adding the company plans to increase these types of collaborative marketing opportunities.