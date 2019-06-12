Teachers Vow Correct Education on Issue of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

Teachers from various countries have vowed to correctly educate students about Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.At an international workshop in Seoul on Monday, teachers from South Korea, Japan, the U.S. Canada, and other nations pledged to do their best to teach on the issue in order to create a society where women’s rights and peace are guaranteed.They also said in a written resolution that education needs to go beyond delivering related facts and question why wartime sexual slavery is still prevalent in various parts of the world.They also criticized the Japanese government for not teaching its young generations about the issue, pointing out that this part of its history is also missing from school textbooks in many other countries.The workshop was arranged by the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict that falls on Wednesday.