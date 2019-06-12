Extra Parliament Session to Open at Request Of 4 Major Parties

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to open an extraordinary session this week at the request of four major parties, excluding the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).Ranking members of the the minor Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace, and the Justice Party, held a joint press conference on Monday announcing they are submitting a written request to convene a June extra session signed by a total of 98 lawmakers, including those from the ruling Democratic Party(DP).An extra session can be called with endorsement from at least 75 lawmakers, or a quarter of the 300-strong parliament.The ruling DP held a general meeting earlier in the day and decided to join Bareunmirae-led efforts on an individual basis rather than a party-wide policy in an apparent move to keep the door open for negotiations with the LKP.The move to call a session comes after the Bareunmirae's bid to mediate between the two biggest parties and draw agreement among all five parties to normalize parliament failed.The extra session is expected to open on Thursday, as it takes three days for the written requests to take effect, and will mark the first parliamentary opening in 76 days.However, lawmakers are still likely to face significant hurdles in deliberating and passing bills as the LKP is expected to continue its boycott of parliamentary proceedings in protest of major government policies, including its responses to economic challenges.