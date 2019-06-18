N. Korean, Chinese State Media Say Chinese President Xi to Visit Pyongyang This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media reported on Monday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to North Korea this week.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that Xi is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to North Korea from Thursday at the invitation of its leader Kim Jong-un.China's state-run Xinhua news agency also reported the news, quoting a statement from a spokesperson for the Chinese Communist Party.The North Korean leader traveled to China four times over the past 15 months to meet Xi and reportedly extended an official invitation for him to visit Pyongyang during their latest meeting in January.Xi had yet to reciprocate until now. This week's visit will mark Xi's first to Pyongyang since becoming president. He visited in 2008 in his capacity as China's vice president.The planned trip will also mark the first visit by a Chinese leader to its communist neighbor in 14 years.