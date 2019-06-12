Top Office: Leaders of S. Korea, China Agree in Principle to Meet at G20 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Monday that South Korea and China have agreed in principle to hold summit talks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Japan later this month.The top office made the announcement in response to news reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a two-day trip to North Korea from Thursday.However, presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung told reporters that Xi has no plans to visit Seoul around the G20 summit, scheduled for next Friday and Saturday in Osaka.Meanwhile, she said the Seoul government has closely consulted with Beijing regarding the Chinese leader's Pyongyang trip.Ko said that South Korea has kept a close eye on the upcoming trip and has closely communicated with the Chinese government in the belief that the move would contribute to a peaceful resolution to Korean Peninsula issues.