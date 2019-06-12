S. Korea's Nuke Envoy En Route to US for Talks on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy departed for the United States Tuesday for talks on ways to resume nuclear negotiations with North Korea.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Lee Do-hoon, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, will be in Washington for a four-day trip.During the trip, Lee will meet his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, and other officials from the Trump administration.The ministry said the two envoys plan to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation in order to achieve real progress in the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of permanent peace.The two sides will also seek ways to break through an impasse in nuclear negotiations with the North.Lee and Biegun are also expected to coordinate an agenda for the upcoming summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump in Seoul at the end of this month.Meanwhile, the nuclear envoys are scheduled to deliver speeches on Wednesday at the Atlantic Council-East Asia Foundation Strategic Dialogue, the first time that the two will speak on the same stage.The U.S. nuke envoy plans to visit Seoul around next Monday and will likely stay through the upcoming summit.