UN Special Rapporteur on N. Korean Human Rights Meets Vice Ministers in Seoul

The UN special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea met with vice ministers from the unification and foreign ministries on Monday and discussed the issue of North Korean escapees held in China and other matters.After meeting Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho, Tomas Ojea Quintana, said the two discussed many issues, including North Korean escapees detained in China and possible actions Seoul could take to address the matter.The UN official said he also discussed humanitarian aid for North Korea but did elaborate on the details of this part of the discussion.Later in the day, Quintana met with Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho and stressed the need for dialogue and engagement in order to improve human rights conditions in North Korea.The UN rapporteur arrived in South Korea earlier in the day for a five-day visit, during which he plans to hold a series of talks with ministry officials as well as North Korean defectors and civic group representatives.Quintana is set to hold a press conference on Friday to share the outcome of his visit.