FM Says 'Positive Signs' Seen For Resumption of N. Korea-US Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said there appear to be "positive signs" regarding the resumption of denuclearization talks between North Korea and the U.S.The revelation came as she was asked by a reporter whether she sees signs that dialogue may resume between Washington and Pyongyang upon her return to Korea from Russia on Tuesday.Kang did not specify what signs she was referring to.Regarding Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to North Korea scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Kang said she thinks communication between Pyongyang and Beijing will eventually help achieve the denuclearization and peace that South Korea is aiming for.She said her Russia trip, during which she met Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, was fruitful, and she spoke positively about Moscow’s role in denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and facilitating dialogue.