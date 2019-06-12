Police Checking Facts on Suspicions Ex-YG Ent. Chief Arranged Sexual Favors

Photo : KBS News

Police are reviewing the facts regarding suspicions that the former head of one of Korea's largest media and entertainment firms arranged sexual favors for two foreigners back in 2014.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Tuesday that in accordance with its fact-checking mission into allegations against YG Entertainment's Yang Hyun-suk, they began questioning figures who may shed light on the accusations.Among those summoned for questioning was an escort businessperson known as Madame Jung, who allegedly has well-documented ties to YG.Madame Jung is suspected of having brought escorts to a Seoul nightclub where Yang allegedly arranged the sexual favors.A police official said the police will decide whether to launch an official investigation after the fact-checking process, citing that it’s been years since the incident allegedly occurred and their questioning has yielded incongruent testimonies.