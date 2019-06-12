Trump Says He Trusts Kim Jong-un, Cites 'Tremendous Progress'

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: As denuclearization negotiations between North Korea and the U.S. remain at an impasse, U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview that he still trusts the North Korean leader. He added, however, that things could change, hinting at a cautious stance by the U.S. regarding the North Korean issue.Celina Yoon has more.Report: In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he does not know whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is still building nuclear weapons, adding that Kim had promised him earlier that he wouldn’t build or test such weapons.When asked whether he still trusts the North Korean leader, Trump said he does, and that he and Kim “have a chance to do something” together.While emphasizing North Korea’s abstention from nuclear tests, Trump downplayed the significance of last month’s short-range missile launches by the regime. He attempted to equivocate the behavior by arguing that they were “something that a lot of nations test.”When the interviewer pointed out that there still remains a nuclear threat by North Korea, Trump said “tremendous progress” has been made since he first assumed the presidency.Trump also said his relationship with the North Korean leader is very good, but admitted that things could change.With Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled to visit Pyongyang this week, the U.S. is keeping a close eye on how the summit between Xi and Kim will affect its efforts to achieve Pyongyang’s denuclearization.In response to news of the visit, the White House said on Monday that the U.S.' goal is to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea, apparently stressing China's responsibility to enforce sanctions to achieve this outcome.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.