Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.38%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained seven-point-98 points, or point-38 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-98-point-71.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining two-point-12 points, or point-29 percent, to close at 721-point-25.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-185-point-eight won.