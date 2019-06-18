S. Korea Expresses Hopes for Kim-Xi Summit to Break Nuclear Impasse

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Following news that Chinese President Xi Jinping would visit Pyongyang this week, South Korea's presidential office expressed hope that the upcoming summit offers a breakthrough in the stalled nuclear negotiations between the North and the U.S.Choi You Sun reports.Report: North Korean and Chinese state media simultaneously reported late Monday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Pyongyang on Thursday and Friday.[Sound bite: Li Zimeng - CCTV news anchor (June 17/Mandarin)]"At the invitation of Kim Jong-un, Chairman of the Korean Labor Party and the State Council of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President of the People's Republic of China, will pay a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea from June 20 to 21."It will be Xi's first visit to the North since becoming president, and the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years. Xi and Kim previously held four summits.[Sound bite: Li Zimeng - CCTV news anchor (June 17/Mandarin)]"The two sides will sufficiently discuss the Korean Peninsula situation, and put efforts to make progress in the political process of resolving the Korean Peninsula issues."Xi's visit will mark the 70th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, an official at South Korea's presidential office welcomed news of the trip, saying talks between the leaders of North Korea and China will help revive momentum for denuclearization talks.The official said that Seoul’s intentions are reflected in Beijing’s move, referring to its statement from the previous day that South Korea had closely consulted with China to realize the visit.The official said Seoul, Beijing and Washington are on the same page on the need to engage with Pyongyang.The official also downplayed expectations for an inter-Korean summit ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka later this month, saying the meeting itself is not the aim but denuclearization is the end goal.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.