Nat'l Security Expert Says Xi Seeks to Ascertain Kim's Position on Various Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean expert speculates that Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision to visit North Korea at a time when talks are stalled between the North and the U.S. may be designed to examine the real intentions of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Researcher Park Byung-kwang at the Institute for National Security Strategy said in a report Tuesday that Xi's North Korea trip is aimed at accentuating and securing China's presence and influence in Korean Peninsula affairs.He said that it was likely necessary for the Chinese leader to ascertain Kim Jong-un's thoughts after the North Korean leader sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump and President Moon Jae-in revealed closed-door talks are ongoing between the two Koreas.Park speculated that President Xi may also use his North Korea trip as leverage to improve U.S.-China relations, or that the visit may serve as a check against Russian influence following a recent summit in Vladivostok.The researcher also highlighted a possible message from the North Korean leader conveyed by the Chinese president as well as the possibility of Beijing coaxing Pyongyang back to the dialogue table.