Survey: Majority of Public Wants to Keep, Expand Nuclear Energy

Photo : YONHAP News

A majority of South Koreans prefer to maintain or expand the percentage of nuclear power generation.This is according to a survey commissioned by the Korean Nuclear Society and conducted by market researcher Embrain on one thousand adults in mid-May.The phone survey had an eleven percent response rate and a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.Over 40 percent of respondents wanted nuclear power generation to be increased from the current level while 32 percent said the current level should continue, for a combined total of nearly 73 percent.Some 25-point-seven percent wished for a reduction in nuclear power plants while just under six percent of this group wanted nuclear energy to be scrapped entirely.Over 42 percent of the surveyed said the government was doing a good job regarding energy policies while 54 percent disapproved.The nuclear society noted the positive rate was decreasing since its first survey.An official at the organization said the findings clearly show the majority of the public do not support the government plan to phase out nuclear power altogether.