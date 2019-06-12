Minister: Tainted Water in Incheon Completely Man Made Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

Environment Minister Cho Myung-Rae said the tainted tap water crisis in Incheon is 100 percent a man-made disaster.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the minister said the latest scandal is not due to the issue of outdated water pipes but caused by a careless alteration in the water system.Cho said the prime minister even asked during a Cabinet meeting whether the tainted water was because of old pipes. The minister noted the percentage of water pipes in Incheon past their life expectancy is about 14 and a half percent, similar to the nationwide average.He added that the latest crisis is 100 percent man made as officials in charge carelessly converted the water system.Regarding his field inspection Monday to a water purification plant, the minister said those in charge could not properly answer questions and that he received the impression they were trying to hide things.Cho noted that even as the Environment Ministry provided personnel support early this month, it took Incheon ten days to have experts on the scene to look into the situation.