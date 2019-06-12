Civic Group Calls for Damage Suit Against Samsung over 2015 Merger

Photo : YONHAP News

A civic group is rallying for a public petition to request compensation from Samsung Group over a disputed 2015 merger between Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T Corporation.The People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy held a news conference on Tuesday and urged people to join a petition requesting the Health and Welfare Minister, who oversees the management of the state pension fund, to file a compensation lawsuit against Samsung C&T and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.The group claimed the public pension fund was wrongly used to benefit one individual in order to assist Lee's leadership succession at Samsung.In an earlier report, the group argued that Lee gained unlawful profits of two to three-point-six trillion won from the merger deal by inflating the corporate value of Cheil Industries while the pension fund incurred losses of 330 to 600 billion won.The National Pension Service was the largest single shareholder of Samsung C&T at the time.A similar petition to hold Samsung accountable for compensation was posted on the presidential petition website in late 2016 and garnered support from 12-thousand people but an actual lawsuit did not materialize.