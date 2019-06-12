Rival Parties Meet, But Fail to Schedule June Extra Assembly Session

Photo : KBS News

Three of South Korea's parliamentary negotiating groups have failed to reach an agreement over the schedule of an extra parliamentary session set to open this week.National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, DP Floor Leader Lee In-young said that while Speaker Moon urged them to strike a deal, the conditions were not ripe to do so. LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won also said she didn't have much to report about the meeting.It's said the two rival parties failed to iron out their differences over the LKP’s demand that a parliamentary hearing be held on the government's response to the economic difficulties facing the nation.Bareunmirae Floor Leader Oh Shin-hwan urged both parties to make concessions.The June extra session will be held from Thursday after nearly 100 lawmakers from four major parties, except the LKP, submitted a written request to convene it.