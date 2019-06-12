US Experts Bring up Wage Transparency Issue over Gaeseong Park

Photo : YONHAP News

American experts and officials say raising the transparency of wage distribution at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex would facilitate the resumption of the long-stalled inter-Korean industrial park.South Korea's Gaeseong Industrial District Foundation Chairman Kim Jin-hyang said in a meeting with reporters in Seoul on Tuesday that he heard that advice often during a visit to the U.S. by the foundation’s delegation which spoke on Washington's Capital Hill last week.Kim said that U.S. experts on the Korean Peninsula and State Department officials expressed concerns regarding the possible diversion of wages given to North Korean workers at the North-based complex.He said that they also advised if the South Korean side is able to suggest efficient ways to enhance the transparency of wage provisions, there will be a good result in efforts to resume complex operations.The South Korean delegation said there could be many ways to increase transparency, including the substitution of cash with provision of goods.Kim said the delegation emphasized to their U.S. dialogue partners the peace-related aspects of the inter-Korean park and pointed out that conditioning its resumption on the North’s denuclearization is based on a misunderstanding of the matter.The delegation argued that restarting operations at the inter-Korean complex can contribute to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.