Police Seek to Arrest Head of Militant Labor Group over Rallies in Front of Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

Police asked a local court on Tuesday to issue an arrest warrant for the head of one of South Korea’s two largest umbrella labor unions for orchestrating illegal demonstrations in front of the National Assembly.Kim Myung-hwan, Chairman of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), is suspected of violating laws regarding rallies and protests as well as committing other illegal acts.Police in Yeongdeungpo District say Kim has led four illegal rallies since May of last year and ordered partakers to act violently toward police officers and destroy equipment in their attempts to break into the assembly.Hundreds of KCTU members rallied in front of the National Assembly to protest the government’s moves for labor reform.