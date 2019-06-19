Trump Says He'll Have Extended Meeting with Xi at G20 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week at the G20 summit in Osaka.Trump said in a Twitter post that he had a very good telephone conversation with Xi and that they will be having an extended meeting next week at the global forum in Japan.He added that teams from both sides will begin talks prior to the meeting.The meeting would mark the first between Trump and Xi since December, when the two met on the sidelines of the previous G20 summit in Buenos Aires.The two are expected to discuss their ongoing trade war, which has escalated since their last meeting, as well as North Korea issues.Xi will visit Pyongyang for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Thursday.