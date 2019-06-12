S. Korea's Nuke Envoy: Xi's Trip will Contribute to Resumption of US-N. Korea Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear negotiator expressed hope that Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea will contribute to an early resumption of U.S.-North Korea talks.Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, made the remarks on Tuesday as he arrived in the United States for talks on recent developments on the Korean Peninsula.[Sound bite: Lee Do-hoon - Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs (Korean)]"I will meet with Special Representative [for North Korea Stephen] Biegun and U.S. administration officials to discuss ways to resume dialogue."Lee told reporters at Dulles International Airport that Xi's planned visit will contribute to the resumption of U.S.-North Korea talks and progress toward denuclearization, as well as the establishment of peace on the peninsula.Beginning a four-day visit to Washington, the nuclear envoy said that China has worked hard for the denuclearization of the peninsula and that he trusts such efforts will continue.He added that he hopes to see a "synergistic effect" when U.S. President Donald Trump visits Seoul for talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the end of this month.Meanwhile, South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Yoon-je said in a news briefing in Washington on Tuesday that he is optimistic about the resumption of U.S.-North Korea talks.He said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sending a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump and sending flowers to express condolences over the death of former South Korean first lady Lee Hee-ho are positive signs.[Sound bite: Amb. Cho Yoon-je - South Korean Embassy in Washington (Korean)]"South Korea and the U.S. are of the position that we will make the best use of the current opportunities so that they lead to the resumption of North-U.S. and South-North dialogue."He said he will do his best to speed up the "diplomatic clock" on the Korean Peninsula.