Xi Vows Efforts to Contribute to Dialogue on Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : KBS News

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he would work to actuate progress in dialogue and negotiations regarding Korean Peninsula issues.Xi made the pledge in an op-ed published Wednesday by North Korea’s state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper, a day before he is set to arrive in Pyongyang for his first-ever state visit to the North.The Chinese leader said that he will try to contribute to regional peace and stability by strengthening communication, dialogue and coordination with North Korea and other relevant parties.He also said that peace and stability on the peninsula coincides with the interests of both China and North Korea, expressing support for political resolutions to Korean Peninsula issues through dialogue.Xi said that China will seek to enhance its strategic communication and civilian exchanges with North Korea during his visit.