S. Korea's Old Age Dependency Ratio to Reach Highest in the World by 2060

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's old-age dependency ratio is forecast to reach the highest level in the world by 2060.According to data by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs(DESA) released on Monday, the country's population will start to decrease from 2025, about ten years earlier than it previously predicted two years ago.The UN department also said the ratio of the country's elderly population aged 65 and over, compared to the number of working individuals between the ages of 15 to 64, is projected to reach 103-point-four percent in 2060, the highest among surveyed countries.The data means 100 working-age people would be financially responsible, through tax-supported healthcare and other social safety net programs, for 103-point-four non-working or retired seniors by 2060.DESA said the ratio will rise to 109-point-two by 2065 and hit 110-point-three by 2080.