Defense Minister Calls for Review of Vigilance Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo has vowed a thorough review of the status of the military’s vigilance operations after authorities failed to detect a North Korean fishing boat that drifted deep into South Korean waters last weekend.During a military commanders' meeting held at the Defense Ministry on Wednesday, the minister stressed the need to identify and fix flaws in current vigilance practices and military strength operations, adding that those found to be responsible for the incident will be held accountable.Jeong said before putting the blame on outdated equipment, the military must improve discipline in its operations and duties as well as solidify psychological preparedness.The military is facing criticism after a North Korean fishing boat carrying four North Koreans managed to drift some 130 kilometers south of the de facto inter-Korean maritime border before being reported by a South Korean civilian.Authorities were found to be completely unaware of the ship’s entry into South Korean waters, raising questions about coastal defense readiness and operational procedures.