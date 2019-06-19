US-China to Meet on Sidelines of G20 Summit to Discuss Trade and N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka next week. Attention is focused on whether the talks will provide a breakthrough in the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute and whether it can kick-start momentum for dialogue with North Korea.Our Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: In a Twitter message posted Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had a very good telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that they will be having an extended meeting next week in Japan on the sidelines of the G20 forum.He added that teams from both sides will begin talks prior to the meeting.The summit would mark the first between Trump and Xi since December last year, when the two met on the sidelines of the previous G20 summit in Buenos Aires.The two are expected to discuss their ongoing trade war, which has escalated with a barrage of hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs since their last meeting.Trump and Xi are also expected to discuss various North Korea-related issues, including the resumption of denuclearization talks that have been stalled since the breakdown of the Hanoi summit in February.Their phone conversation came just two days before Xi is set to visit Pyongyang for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The meeting will kick off a series of summits among major players concerning the Korean Peninsula​, increasing speculation that stalled Washington-Pyongyang denuclearization talks may soon gain momentum.As well as Trump, Xi will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the G20 forum, after which the American president is scheduled to visit Seoul to meet with Moon.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.