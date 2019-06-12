Assembly Speaker Proposes Holding Roundtable Meeting to Address Economic Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has proposed a roundtable meeting between ruling and opposition parties to discuss pending economic issues in lieu of a parliamentary hearing.Moon made the proposal on Tuesday during a meeting with the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and minor right-of-center Bareunmirae Party.He offered the idea as an alternative to the parliamentary hearing that the LKP is insisting be held to discuss the current state of the economy.Moon said the roundtable could serve as a platform for the parties to craft resolutions to economic issues with input from both lawmakers and experts.In response to the idea, LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won said it is important that economic issues be discussed and that there is flexibility in how such talks materialize.Bareunmirae Party Floor Leader Oh Shin-hwan agreed that economic challenges should be addressed, but said his party maintains the position that a parliamentary hearing must not be a precondition for normalizing the Assembly.Meanwhile, DP Floor Leader Lee In-young said getting the Assembly back on track is the preeminent task at hand, stressing that prior discussions on the government’s handling of the economy, whether it be in a parliamentary hearing or some other form, are unreasonable at this point.