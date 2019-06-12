Kim Bok-dong Center to be Established in Uganda

Photo : YONHAP News

A center will be set up in Uganda in the name of former sex slave turned human rights activist Kim Bok-dong, who passed away earlier this year.The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan announced on Wednesday it plans to build the Kim Bok-dong Center in Gulu District in northern Uganda next year.The envisioned center will house a memorial for Kim, a history hall on Japan’s wartime sexual slavery, a history hall on the Ugandan Civil War, a resting place for war survivors, a school and a joint farming area.The council expressed hope that the center will play an active role in stopping wartime sexual violence and preventing the recurrence of such atrocities while also demonstrating support for victims of Japan’s wartime sexual enslavement of women and the Ugandan Civil War.