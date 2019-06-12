Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.99%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 20-point-83 points or point-99 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-119-point-54.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining six-point-80 points, or point-95 percent, to close at 721-point-66.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened nine-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-176-point-one won.