More than Half of S. Koreans Positively Assess 'Moon Jae-in Care'

Photo : KBS News

A new survey shows that over 50 percent of the South Korean public positively evaluate the Moon Jae-in administration’s drive to extend national medical insurance coverage.In the survey released on Wednesday by the National Health Insurance Service, 53-point-nine percent said the government is doing a good job with the so-called Moon Jae-in Care, including 19-point-six percent who gave a “very positive” assessment. Those who negatively assessed the related policies stood at just 11-point-five percent.When asked to choose the best of the measures taken so far, nearly 48 percent pointed to the decision to apply health insurance to some expensive, but essential treatments such as MRIs and computed tomography(CT) and ultrasound scans.Around 12 percent chose a policy that lowers the cost of implants and other expensive dental treatments for seniors.Nearly 46 percent of those polled said the government needs to further expand public healthcare benefits while 45 percent said the current level is adequate. Nine-point-four percent said the government is already offering excessive benefits and should scale back the coverage.Hankook Research was commissioned to conduct the research on two-thousand adults nationwide for four days from June fourth. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.