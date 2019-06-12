Menu Content

UN OCHA: N. Korea's Food Security Worst in Asia-Pacific

Write: 2019-06-19 15:57:29Update: 2019-06-20 09:12:57

A UN agency says North Korea is among the countries with the most acute need for humanitarian assistance in the Asia-Pacific region.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs released an infographic on Tuesday that visualizes the results of its “Regional Focus Model" that identifies hazard-prone countries.

The North’s food security was ranked last out of 38 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

North Korea was also assessed to be in urgent need of humanitarian aid, along with Myanmar, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines.
