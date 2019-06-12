Parties Reopen Parliamentary Committees to End Months-Long Standoff

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and three minor parties reopened parliamentary committees on Wednesday without the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) in a bid to end a months-long partisan standoff.Ahead of the National Assembly's extraordinary session set to open on Thursday, the four parties convened the special judicial reform committee to question the justice minister and the police chief.The LKP's ranking member Yoon Han-hong was the only one from his party to attend the meeting on fast-tracking a set of reform bills through the Assembly. The minor Bareunmirae Party also boycotted the meeting in protest of committee proceedings.The LKP, at the last minute, also decided not to attend a meeting of the parliamentary finance committee, where the other four parties agreed to hold a confirmation hearing for the new National Tax Service commissioner nominee next Wednesday.Meanwhile, in response to the LKP's demand for a hearing on the current state of the national economy, National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang proposed holding a roundtable involving the parties and experts.