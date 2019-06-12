'S. Korea, Japan, Taiwan To Be Hit Hardest by US-China Trade Disputes'

Photo : KBS News

A U.S. economist says South Korea is among the countries that could be hit hardest by the protracted trade spats between the United States and China.Steve Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist at Moody’s Analytics, said on on Tuesday that Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are highly exposed to the Chinese economy and will likely be badly hit as tensions between the U.S. and China slow global trade even further.Cochrane noted the three countries are not only highly dependent on trade relations with China, but also tightly tied to both domestic demand in China and broader supply chains.Japan’s exports to China dwindled by nine-point-seven percent in May from a year earlier while South Korea’s outbound shipments to China plunged 20-point-one percent.Economists predict Taiwan will also post an on-year decline in exports to China in May by four-point-five percent.