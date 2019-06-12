Incheon Expected to Spend Billions of Won over Tap Water Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

The Incheon Metropolitan Government is expected to spend tens of billions of won to fix a tap water crisis that has plagued many households and schools in the western city.The municipal government has zeroed in on seven areas that need its assistance with regard to the water crisis, including the exemption of water bills, water storage tank cleanup, buying clean mineral water and water quality tests.However, the city has yet to decide on who will be compensated and how.More than five-thousand households have already filed a request for compensation while around 150 public schools are also expected to be reimbursed for related costs.Incheon will also likely have to foot the bill for massive repairs of related equipment and facilities.The airport city plans to tap into its reserve fund and disaster fund to finance the efforts, but there is a high likelihood it will also have to draft a supplementary spending plan.