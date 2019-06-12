Moon Declares Visions to Boost Local Manufacturing Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has stressed the important role that Korea's manufacturing industry can play in overcoming the country's current economic difficulties.Speaking at an event at the Smart Manufacturing Innovation Center in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday, Moon revealed his vision for a local manufacturing renaissance with innovative growth in the industry.He also unveiled a vision to make South Korea one of the four strongest manufacturing powers in the world by 2030.Among the efforts to achieve this goal, he reiterated the government's nationwide plan to have 30-thousand smart factories built by 2022 and two-thousand artificial intelligence-based smart factories erected by 2030.