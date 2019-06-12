Gov't Confirms Plan to Build 2nd Airport on Jeju by 2025

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to push forward with a plan to build a second international airport on Jeju Island by 2025.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Wednesday disclosed a final plan regarding the second Jeju airport.The ministry was initially expected to reveal the plan in a meeting with Jeju residents, but that was canceled after the site for the meeting was occupied by opponents of the airport construction project, including environmental activists.An official of the ministry said the government tried to accommodate opposing voices as much as it could and conducted a new feasibility study and strengthened monitoring by outside experts.The ministry is expected to announced more detailed plans in October, finish designing work by next year and begin construction in 2021.