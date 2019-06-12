Lawmakers from Ruling Party Join Opposition in Calling for Minimum Wage Freeze

Photo : YONHAP News

As opposition parties are calling for a freeze of the country’s minimum wage, citing growing burdens on businesses, some members of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) are voicing similar concerns.DP Supreme Council member Kim Hae-young said in an executive party member meeting on Wednesday that many small business owners are complaining of difficulties from sharp minimum wage increases over the past two years.Pointing to growing downward pressure on the economy, Kim said the minimum wage level for next year should be decided at the closest level to a freeze as possible. The lawmaker proposed the government seek other ways to boost income for low-income households, such as fiscal assistance.Earlier, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Floor Leader Na Kyung-won demanded a freeze in the minimum wage, calling it the conservative party’s official stance.She said if the government does not hear her party, it will consider legislative action.The Minimum Wage Commission is scheduled to determine the minimum wage hike level for next year by Thursday of next week.