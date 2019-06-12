Extra Parliament Session to Open Without Main Opposition Party

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to open an extraordinary session on Thursday at the request of four major parties, excluding the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang said earlier that the extra session will begin at 10 a.m. As rival parties failed to reach agreement on the schedule of the session, an opening ceremony will not be held.Earlier this week, lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party and three minor parties jointly submitted a request to convene the June session without the LKP in an effort to examine a proposed supplementary budget bill and other pressing pieces of legislation.The four parties planned to have Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon deliver a budget speech at the plenary session on Thursday, but LKP opposition forced that plan to be scrapped.Meanwhile, the parliamentary special committee on political reform will hold a plenary session on Thursday afternoon to review a fast-tracked bill on election reform.The main opposition party is expected to boycott the session.