S. Korea's Producer Prices Remain Flat in May, Ending Three-month Increase

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's producer prices remained flat from a month earlier in May, with an increase in crude oil prices offset by a drop in those of farm products.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the producer price index(PPI), a barometer of future consumer inflation, came to 103-point-73 last month, almost unchanged from April and ending three straight months of incline.However, the figure is point-four percent higher than May 2018, indicating the 31st consecutive month that on-year PPI has increased.Prices of industrial goods rose point-two percent in May from a month earlier due to a rebound in crude oil prices, but the rise was offset by a two-point-three percent drop in prices of agricultural, forestry and fishery products.