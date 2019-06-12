Former N. Korean Diplomat Expects Kim Jong-un To Propose Concessions

Photo : KBS News

Thae Yong-ho, the former number two diplomat at North Korea’s embassy in London and one of the highest-ranking officials to ever defect to the South, said he expects Pyongyang to propose concessions to Washington.Speaking to Japan's Mainichi Shimbun on Wednesday, Thae said the proposal would be made to move denuclearization dialogue forward, and may include scrapping undisclosed nuclear facilities.He said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is likely to discuss these concessions with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Pyongyang Thursday and Friday.Thae speculated that Kim hopes Xi can serve as a mediator between Pyongyang and Washington, and that he will relay Pyongyang’s position to U.S President Donald Trump when the two meet at next week’s G20 forum in Osaka.He added that there is a possibility of a third North Korea-U.S. summit, and that Trump may accept a new offer from Kim as he seeks a diplomatic win ahead of next year's presidential election.